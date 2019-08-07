Pinnacle Advisory Group Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered by $465,920; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped by $666,000 as Shares Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $7.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 22.30 million shares traded or 151.86% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 9.00M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge accumulated 213,572 shares. Alley Com Limited has invested 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Perritt Mngmt reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Brave Asset Management Incorporated has 1.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,967 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Confluence Inv Mngmt holds 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 216,786 shares. Greenwich Inv Mgmt holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,319 shares. Burt Wealth holds 13,772 shares. Old Point And Fincl Svcs N A has invested 3.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny accumulated 177,584 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 32,035 shares. Bluestein R H & has 16,050 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fiera, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 61,973 shares. Vision Cap Incorporated invested in 3,827 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fosun Intll Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,550 shares.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 52,636 shares to 73,198 shares, valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 10,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (MLPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prtn Inc has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,172 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs owns 128,522 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc reported 14,297 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 555,875 shares. Chesley Taft And Lc holds 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 184,755 shares. Jefferies Group Lc, a New York-based fund reported 108,359 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il has invested 2.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mastrapasqua Asset, a Tennessee-based fund reported 72,600 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 662,987 shares. White Pine Limited Liability reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Luxor Cap Group LP has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jfs Wealth Lc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington Bancshares owns 73,418 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

