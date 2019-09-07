Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $465,920; As Nustar Energy LP (NS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.69 Million

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 65,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 7.64 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.57 million, down from 7.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 290,870 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 642,047 shares to 661,024 shares, valued at $34.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 52,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.51% or 386,229 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.8% or 61,236 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atlantic Union Natl Bank reported 90,018 shares stake. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Co stated it has 54,968 shares. 45,708 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry &. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division invested in 1.66% or 151,099 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier Inc has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiedemann holds 348,825 shares. Violich Mgmt holds 56,175 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 1.1% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Dillon & Associate holds 3,967 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 9,913 shares. Keystone Fin Planning accumulated 84,800 shares or 3.38% of the stock.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Business community weighs in on rewritten climate plan – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “In the black: Second quarter profitable for two local energy companies – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 11.40 million shares to 79.03 million shares, valued at $148.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).