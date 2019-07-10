Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Valuation Rose; Quantitative Investment Management Increases Holding in 3M Co (MMM)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 2.60M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. 13,290 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.66 million. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 144,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc Series A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,400 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 66,979 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Wealthquest reported 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Intact Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.16% or 21,000 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corp has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capwealth Advisors Lc owns 39,186 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 740,251 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 153,339 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Saturna Capital Corporation reported 1.23% stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 10,149 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Essex Management Limited reported 0% stake. The North Carolina-based Parsec Financial Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 82,145 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt has 173,637 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv Mgmt holds 204,575 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs reported 172,631 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 89,880 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 288,613 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. First National Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 47,778 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 0.5% or 44,497 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Mngmt accumulated 29,599 shares. Gibson Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benedict Fin Advisors reported 31,023 shares. Logan Cap Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 100,462 shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 82,407 are held by Rowland And Co Counsel Adv. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,897 shares.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 23,719 shares to 193,932 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.