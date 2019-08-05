Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $465,920; As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 523,470 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 267,267 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 52,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (MLPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Accredited Inc holds 8,104 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Maryland Management owns 97,493 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.57% or 219,393 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5.00 million shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 51.93 million shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. 64,826 are owned by Stewart And Patten Ltd Company. Element Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 6,971 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Co reported 169,330 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Birmingham Mngmt Al has invested 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Warren Averett Asset Llc stated it has 8,989 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 169,151 shares. Moreover, Summit Fincl Strategies has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adirondack Trust stated it has 33,734 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Company has 1.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,779 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.