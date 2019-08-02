Pinnacle Advisory Group Decreased Its Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Position by $656,288; Sandler Capital Management Holds Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 62,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 51,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 91,027 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 569,645 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, down from 590,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 40,528 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,

