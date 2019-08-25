Pinnacle Advisory Group Decreased Holding in Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) as Market Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose While Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed by $2.19 Million Its Stake

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 569,645 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, down from 590,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 955,847 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.09% or 9.32 million shares. Moreover, Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And has 0% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 130 shares. 4.23M were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Cibc World Mkts reported 24,270 shares. Blackrock holds 28.88M shares. 174 were reported by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 11,407 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 17,200 shares. Vident Inv Advisory owns 14,609 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 302,982 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 79,504 shares. Invesco Limited reported 893,423 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Company reported 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Fjarde Ap holds 140,044 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 10,806 shares to 677,991 shares, valued at $34.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Runaway Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Is Up 0.91% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 11,028 shares. 47,476 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability. Cim Inv Mangement reported 4,815 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 3.78M are owned by First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Planning Llc accumulated 23,973 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Diversified Trust has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,491 shares. Marshfield Associate invested in 3.24% or 316,468 shares. Baldwin Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.54% or 10,736 shares in its portfolio. 485,645 are held by Sei Invests. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc holds 6,065 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 580,072 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.11% or 43,869 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.91% or 40,120 shares in its portfolio. Greenhaven Associate reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.