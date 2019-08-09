Pinnacle Advisory Group Cut Position in Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) by $656,288; Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 569,645 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, down from 590,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 16,380 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 30,850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 18,414 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AO Smith Corporation – AOS – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A. O. Smith Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A.O. Smith Short Seller Alleges Accounting Irregularities, Opaque Chinese Business; Stock Falls 10% – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Mesirow Financial Investment Mngmt holds 0.14% or 16,460 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 45,945 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 8,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 12,138 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.28% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dudley And Shanley, a Florida-based fund reported 35,470 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited holds 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 127,550 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 102,000 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.19% stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.83% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 7,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Piedmont Invest Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource accumulated 2.23 million shares. Smithfield has 0% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 864 shares. Eaton Vance reported 113,235 shares stake. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Ajo Lp stated it has 164,789 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.09% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Voloridge Investment Management Llc reported 13,403 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Natixis holds 187,898 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Verition Fund reported 0.05% stake. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Envestnet Asset Management reported 146,986 shares.