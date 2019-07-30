Pinnacle Advisory Group Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $465,920 as Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Patten & Patten Lifted Holding by $411,598

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 14,391 shares to 166,321 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 7,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,292 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 10,806 shares to 677,991 shares, valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 215,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.