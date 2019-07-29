Pinnacle Advisory Group Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $465,920; Last Week Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analysts

Among 25 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Broadcom had 47 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $280 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Friday, March 15. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $341 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, June 14 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, June 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. See Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $320.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $320.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $330.0000 New Target: $315.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $365.0000 New Target: $350.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $260.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $360.0000 New Target: $315.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Charter Equity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 38.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc holds 9,123 shares with $737,000 value, down from 14,947 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $317.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 1.55M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased Ishares Inc stake by 6,898 shares to 533,211 valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Global X Fds stake by 267,267 shares and now owns 1.49M shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And Ltd holds 1.45% or 94,212 shares. Thompson Invest Management reported 3.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tru Comm Of Virginia Va has invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reliant Investment Management Ltd has 16,784 shares. Goodman has invested 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Osterweis Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 199,930 shares. M Kraus holds 0.78% or 16,463 shares. Hamel invested in 81,596 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 62,049 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 42,356 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 283,750 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 2.67% or 302,114 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86.5 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2,698 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Cibc Mkts owns 96,013 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 183 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 766 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $299.48. About 332,041 shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 24.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 09/03/2018 – US has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile: Report; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 23/03/2018 – Broadcom: 99% of Shareholders Vote to Redomicile to U.S; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom sticks to its […]; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS REVIEWING TRUMP ORDER; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow