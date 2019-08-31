Pinnacle Advisory Group Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $465,920 as Share Price Declined; As Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Share Value Declined, Twin Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $594,320

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 4,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 25,510 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 21,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 875,913 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc analyzed 5,824 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N - INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON'S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil's offshore reserves; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 839 were reported by Cwm Lc. Jane Street Limited Liability reported 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, Texas-based fund reported 1,989 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 701 shares. Coastline Trust Co has 0.36% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.53% or 2.75 million shares. Mariner Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,256 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Century Cos owns 1.05 million shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Haverford Ser. Twin Incorporated holds 25,510 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sei has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ashfield Lc reported 33,367 shares. 154,977 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 18,606 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) by 7,190 shares to 89,765 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 17,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,850 shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,927 shares to 201,275 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 267,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).