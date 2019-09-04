Pinnacle Advisory Group Cut Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Position as Share Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $128.97. About 2.54M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 569,645 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, down from 590,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 1.39M shares traded or 8.55% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 1.34 million shares to 18.34M shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 403,067 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadence Bancorporation Na owns 8,252 shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ally Financial has 35,000 shares. Beacon Grp has 6,678 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 925,331 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 53,025 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth reported 1,794 shares stake. 212,451 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability. Wade G W owns 105,603 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,385 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 3.00 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 16,567 shares.

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $270.10 million for 14.97 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

