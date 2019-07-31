Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Farm Products company, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has 0.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 49.57% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has 57.43% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 19.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 507.13% 8.21% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. N/A 2 12.90 Industry Average 78.33M 15.45M 29.23

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

The rivals have a potential upside of 48.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. -0.46% -8.4% -0.46% -18.35% -36.63% -14.51% Industry Average 5.27% 7.37% 28.40% 63.18% 104.85% 48.52%

For the past year Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has -14.51% weaker performance while Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s competitors have 48.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s rivals have 3.59 and 2.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.07 shows that Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is 107.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s rivals are 3.36% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s rivals beat Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid, and red snapper with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2016, it owns 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 2 squid jigging vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.