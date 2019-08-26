Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Raised Its Carnival (CCL) Position by $912,500; Wedgewood Partners Has Trimmed Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Shares Rose

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 4,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 210,774 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.50 million, down from 214,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $326.17. About 98,696 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 221,201 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 29.23 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.