Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Stake by $912,500; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 8,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 433,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.29M, up from 425,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.84 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 42,882 shares to 676,231 shares, valued at $80.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 155,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,028 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 1.46M shares. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,538 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.07 million shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 2.30 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,088 are owned by Torray Limited Liability Co. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 625 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser invested in 3,041 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Natl Bank holds 3,849 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP reported 150,344 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Com has 2,367 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has 4,626 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated owns 4,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Company Ca accumulated 0.06% or 26,309 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc invested in 0.13% or 10,200 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Management Llc invested in 0.29% or 835,036 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Illinois-based North Star Corp has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 710 shares. 198 were accumulated by . Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 179,195 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 3.2% or 86,900 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 95,400 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd invested in 0.31% or 60,025 shares. 186,976 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 72,933 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.54 million are held by Capital. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co invested in 0% or 281 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.5% stake. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.03% or 77,314 shares.