Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Upped Its Position in Carnival (CCL) by $912,500 as Shares Declined; Visa (V) Position Held by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 3.41M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 83,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 5.50M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cleararc has 0.09% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 9,713 shares. Rdl Fin owns 17,256 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 69,969 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 167,140 shares. 56,727 are owned by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Sun Life stated it has 683 shares. Iowa Savings Bank has invested 0.83% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 115,360 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1,240 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 95,400 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 609,871 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,250 shares to 6,733 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,919 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 298 shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated stated it has 49,342 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 1.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.22 million shares. Hartwell J M Lp owns 173,854 shares. 2,275 were reported by Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,990 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd stated it has 12,674 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Llc holds 1.48 million shares or 5.13% of its portfolio. Cls Llc holds 0.04% or 7,801 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service Incorporated has invested 3.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,625 shares in its portfolio. 4,416 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc. Dodge And Cox invested in 3,600 shares. Burns J W & New York has invested 5.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Whittier Trust Company invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.