Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Stake in Cerner (CERN) Increased by $363,090

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.59M shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,060 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.17% or 3.58M shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 2.86% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20,317 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested in 1,402 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 160,000 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 7,061 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 3,111 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 27,040 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.89M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Stoneridge Partners Ltd has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Donaldson Cap Limited Liability holds 11,798 shares. Iberiabank Corporation reported 42,739 shares stake.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet ‘C’ by 756 shares to 9,331 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 22,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,775 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (NYSE:MA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.