Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $2.09 Million; Shares Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $1.13 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 701,127 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 300,353 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. 338 shares were sold by CLARK FRANK M, worth $31,463 on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 338 shares valued at $31,698 was made by POPE JOHN C on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.64M for 27.07 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.21 million for 27.88 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.