Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Has Cut by $2.09 Million; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lifted Its Holding in Mirati Therapeutics Reg (MRTX) as Stock Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 967,890 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (MRTX) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 42,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,093 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.32. About 327,340 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Com has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co has 39,715 shares. Broadfin Cap Llc stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 9,689 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sei Invests Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 20,564 shares. Amer Gru Incorporated reported 13,664 shares. Acuta Capital has 1.43% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability owns 14,312 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 97,196 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 82,434 shares. Artal Gp Inc Sa holds 0.52% or 175,000 shares. Voloridge Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 35,977 shares. Tekla Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,590 shares. Voya Investment Lc reported 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Mirati Therapeutics Is Jumping Today – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRTX, SO, GPRE – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Any New Cancer Drug Stocks – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati up 11% premarket on AMG 510 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $108.83 million activity. Braslyn Ltd. had sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98M on Friday, March 1. Boxer Capital – LLC bought $9.30M worth of stock or 150,000 shares. 686,820 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $50.14M were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 325,895 shares to 879,600 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,550 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Bagging Advanced Disposal Services – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management declares $0.5125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15. GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957 worth of stock.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.