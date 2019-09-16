Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Raymond James Trust Maintains Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 5,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 273,673 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.60M, up from 267,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26 million shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mngmt accumulated 105,657 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 26 shares. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.63% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.17% or 603,309 shares. 2.66 million are owned by Coho Ptnrs Ltd. 42,713 were accumulated by Bailard. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 111,570 shares. Clear Street Ltd owns 6,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.06M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First City Capital Management Incorporated owns 23,223 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co accumulated 29,646 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 417,000 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 1,049 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Trust (XLF) by 13,367 shares to 39,271 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,148 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IXUS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 2,445 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank reported 1.98% stake. Green Square Capital Lc has 4.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 59,482 shares. M Holdings accumulated 32,866 shares. The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 1.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Mngmt holds 1.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 90,820 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 23,616 shares. 133,744 were reported by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Parametric Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11.16 million shares. Aqr Limited Co has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Continental Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company invested in 0.34% or 99,215 shares. 54,739 are owned by Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma. King Wealth has 2.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).