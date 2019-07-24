Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Market Valuation Declined; Oz Management LP Has Increased Its Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Stake by $44.70 Million

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 375,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 766,450 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 07/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU JAN.-FEB. ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $137M-$143M; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE P. WYNN URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON WYNN RESORTS; 16/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn may sell his stake in Wynn Resorts; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO: $3B LAS VEGAS CONSTRUCTION BUDGET `UNSUSTAINABLE’; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS TO ADDRESS STATEMENTS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN RELATING TO COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ New CEO Scales Back His Predecessors’ Projects; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: John J. Hagenbuch Withdraws Candidacy for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN URGES HOLDERS TO WITHOLD VOTES FROM HAGENBUCH; 07/03/2018 OR Investments: Oregon pension fund sues the board of Wynn Resorts, which hid sexual predation of founder, for breach of

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company's stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $132.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $149.83. About 2.12 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 100,000 shares to 80,400 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 703,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,668 shares. Andra Ap holds 25,100 shares. Moody National Bank Division holds 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 39 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 102,396 shares. Moreover, Oz Limited Partnership has 1.27% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 1.76 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Aperio Grp Limited Company holds 54,163 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,425 are owned by Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,502 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Optimum Advsr has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd holds 0.23% or 10,398 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Citadel, Illinois-based fund reported 21,757 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 3,469 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.