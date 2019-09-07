Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Raised Carnival (CCL) Stake; Nuveen Asset Management Upped Its Regency Ctrs (REG) Position

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 53,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.48 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 540,354 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 202,291 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. 100 are held by M&R Management Inc. Polar Llp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 24 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank accumulated 16,244 shares. Dumont Blake Advsr Lc reported 24,586 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 180,249 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 296 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 0.15% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Parkside Bank & Trust Trust reported 1,191 shares stake. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 4,018 were reported by Cls Invests Limited Company. 471,914 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson Lc.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life reported 286 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp has invested 0.11% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.11% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 316,440 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America, New York-based fund reported 141,366 shares. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 7 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 145,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 1,519 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 155,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co owns 1.35M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 136,409 shares. Regions Fin Corporation reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 700,621 shares to 350,980 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nushares Esg International Dev by 35,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).