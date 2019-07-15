Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Raised Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $912,500 as Share Price Declined; Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Raised Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 186.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 236,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 363,262 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 126,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 53,669 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 12/03/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 39% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 130,197 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

