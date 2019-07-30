Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Holding In Carnival (CCL) Was Has Upped; Needham Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Neophotonics (NPTN) as Valuation Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 1.58 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.49M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,265 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 235 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Intact Investment Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Longer Inc holds 35,345 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 51,105 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.27% or 1.46 million shares. Amer Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Oppenheimer & Com Inc invested in 5,771 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 290,241 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 41,431 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 36,115 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 149,169 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 15,013 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 28,070 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Redmond Asset Llc has invested 0.16% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 393,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 50,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. One Trading Lp holds 83,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Mgmt reported 56,565 shares. Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.02% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).