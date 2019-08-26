Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Cut as Valuation Rose; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Holder Lapides Asset Management Increased Position by $404,700 as Market Valuation Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.07. About 280,275 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 146,858 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Incorporated by 50,100 shares to 219,900 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Sensato holds 0.2% or 35,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 107,005 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 404,996 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 26,730 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 173,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 70,207 shares. Kennedy Cap Incorporated holds 0.1% or 201,571 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Principal Fincl Inc owns 350,213 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 73,746 were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 399,144 shares. 587 were accumulated by Pnc Serv Gru. Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 84,014 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.34 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 28,846 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bangor State Bank reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 26,237 were reported by Investment House. M&T Bancshares holds 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 550,062 shares. Pettee Inc holds 1.18% or 13,227 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Capital has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,989 shares. Ckw Financial Group Inc reported 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Manchester Mgmt Limited reported 7,476 shares. Stanley holds 17,360 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Illinois-based Dsc Advsrs Lp has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,202 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 3.24 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,766 shares.