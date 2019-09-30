Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Maintains Position in Cvs Health (CVS); Logmein (Call) (LOGM) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Holding as Shares Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 2.60M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74,000, down from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 69,971 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scharf Ltd Liability has invested 3.81% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kanawha Ltd Liability owns 58,989 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Natixis LP has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Btim Corp reported 0% stake. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 17,397 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Palouse Capital Mgmt has invested 2.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 1.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 27,016 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 46,833 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Independent Invsts owns 18,195 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 4,441 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 25,448 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.47 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited reported 0.02% stake. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 19,330 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 1.65 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 14,496 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Lonestar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 70,000 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 858 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. Rhumbline Advisers reported 120,574 shares stake. Management Pro stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 190,211 shares. Shelton Cap holds 3,449 shares.