Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $411,060; Leucadia National Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Position by $4.33 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.89M shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

