Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) by 169.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 15,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. It is down 66.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 2.84M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c

Since January 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25. 2,290 shares valued at $119,688 were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17.81M are owned by Invesco Limited. 7,116 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns. Appleton Ma accumulated 74,693 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 77,526 shares. The Ohio-based Foster And Motley Inc has invested 0.35% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Carroll has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 722,152 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Bb&T holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 145,919 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.29% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Com Bank holds 0.01% or 10,055 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Da Davidson And Co has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 9,600 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP holds 1.81 million shares or 1.65% of its portfolio.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 1.68 million shares to 363,313 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,302 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp.