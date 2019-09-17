Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Cut Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $411,060; Haverford Financial Services Trimmed Its Position in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Price Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 9.76 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 7,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,256 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 113,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 6.77M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Management owns 1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 70,293 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 67,976 shares. Paw Cap accumulated 0.73% or 6,000 shares. Main Street Rech Llc owns 3,255 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ami Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 68,333 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 1.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 166,161 shares. 100,247 are owned by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Company. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluestein R H And Communication holds 239,896 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,969 shares stake. New Jersey-based Quadrant Limited Company has invested 1.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiera Capital has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Communication Lc stated it has 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goelzer Inv Mngmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European oil majors upgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.24 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Investors accumulated 0.43% or 28,223 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 4.98M shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Com reported 0.25% stake. Bp Public Limited Company invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 21,286 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Mgmt invested in 2,660 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amer Int Grp owns 539,980 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 636,609 shares. Middleton Communications Ma reported 46,748 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Osborne Capital Ltd stated it has 1.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winslow Asset invested in 0.84% or 94,916 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 161,920 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.96 million for 23.22 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.