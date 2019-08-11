Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Cut Its Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $2.09 Million as Shares Rose; Golub Group Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24M shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 12,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 394,746 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 407,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 2,300 shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 75,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 0.27% or 13,775 shares. Sns Gp Ltd Co owns 6,160 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 13,227 are held by Pettee Invsts. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 675,454 shares or 0.35% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.11% or 2,658 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oakbrook Invests Llc accumulated 8,921 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv holds 0.4% or 11,699 shares in its portfolio. 9,740 are held by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability has 1,617 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 268,392 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsr New York owns 0.72% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 29,799 shares. Gyroscope Grp Incorporated Limited Company accumulated 6,841 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Management Corporation reported 148,217 shares stake. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Accredited Investors has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or stated it has 99,733 shares or 5.06% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa accumulated 21,681 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Company has invested 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Letko Brosseau & Assocs Inc holds 0% or 4,000 shares. 193,934 were reported by Maple Cap Inc. Westchester Management holds 97,638 shares or 4.93% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windward Cap Co Ca has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 114,423 are owned by Mcrae Capital. Mcmillion Management Incorporated reported 6.04% stake. 225,420 are owned by Matrix Asset Incorporated New York. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc reported 237,014 shares.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 364,536 shares to 396,791 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.