Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Holding in Carnival (CCL) Lifted by $912,500; Franklin Street Advisors Has Boosted Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake by $2.35 Million; Share Value Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 5.95M shares traded or 41.58% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 11,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,945 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $230.11. About 924,835 shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. PEREZ ARNALDO sold $119,688 worth of stock or 2,290 shares. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 482,941 shares. 103,339 were reported by Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk). Howe Rusling invested in 421 shares or 0% of the stock. Cordasco Finance Net stated it has 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 494,488 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Central Bancorporation And Trust has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 5,771 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset Management owns 126,013 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0% or 193 shares. Intll Inc accumulated 134,778 shares. 54,621 were accumulated by Btc Cap Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 100,189 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America holds 1,154 shares. Allstate reported 52,878 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,703 shares to 231,179 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc Co (NYSE:HON) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,290 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lederer & Assoc Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 8,535 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 5,778 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 28,965 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Grp Inc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Old National Bank & Trust In has 0.33% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Davenport Co Ltd Com invested in 418,720 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 81,597 were reported by Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Amer Century reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,304 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 604 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fiduciary has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,226 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.05% or 623,604 shares.

