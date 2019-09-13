Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Boosted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Price Declined; Federated Investors Boosted Stake in Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) by $1.04 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 21,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 105,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, up from 83,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 40,047 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 2.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,020 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Llc. Birinyi Inc reported 5,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability holds 6,780 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New York-based Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coastline Trust holds 0.25% or 31,694 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 33.75M shares stake. Cohen Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.34% or 105,814 shares. Alberta Inv reported 385,810 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt accumulated 45,276 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 49,013 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 644,242 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt has 27,016 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 8,656 are owned by Stearns Serv Gp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Graham & LP has invested 1.02% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Hm Payson & Company accumulated 0% or 1,570 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 105,362 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% or 31,181 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability accumulated 11,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap accumulated 10,806 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 4,920 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 48,113 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 0.54% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Chatham Group, Georgia-based fund reported 42,069 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.19% or 48,900 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Limited Liability accumulated 4,303 shares or 0.01% of the stock.