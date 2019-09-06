Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Maintains Stake in Carnival (CCL); Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Waste Management (WM) Holding by $360,706 as Stock Value Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 2.48M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 36,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 39,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 26,950 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 72,844 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp holds 2,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 629,752 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cetera Limited Liability holds 8,731 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability holds 4,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co holds 4,435 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 50,993 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc holds 0.06% or 17,676 shares. 18,944 are owned by Paloma Mgmt. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co reported 38,731 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt owns 32,785 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Ltd Company holds 0% or 268 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Commerce, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,050 shares. 28,639 were reported by Hartline. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 18,183 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth Inc owns 2,055 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% or 1.12 million shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,266 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 181,162 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 1,977 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 0.42% or 8,741 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 9,300 shares. Forte Limited Adv holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 13,785 shares.