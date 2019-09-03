Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Cut Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $2.09 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Addison Capital Company Has Increased Stake

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 1.15M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.)

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd reported 215,183 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd reported 2.29% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Ltd holds 87,235 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. 59,110 were accumulated by Front Barnett Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bender Robert Assoc reported 0.12% stake. Stanley owns 9,645 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 1,274 are held by Ckw Grp Inc. Page Arthur B owns 19,683 shares. 55,159 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Selway Asset Management invested 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nadler Financial reported 9,294 shares. Cypress Gp accumulated 0.44% or 19,342 shares. Fruth Inv reported 24,972 shares stake. First Bancshares Sioux Falls reported 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.37M for 25.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 80,468 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Everence Mngmt reported 25,932 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 0.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 16,495 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 268 were accumulated by Bollard Grp Limited Liability. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 5.02 million shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts holds 0.13% or 3.97M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 664,472 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,617 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 205,822 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.95% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 21,694 shares. 135,199 were reported by Scotia Capital. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.