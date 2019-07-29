Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Upped Carnival (CCL) Position; Citadel Advisors Trimmed Tata Mtrs LTD (Call) (TTM) Holding By $1.43 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Tata Mtrs Ltd (Call) (TTM) stake by 37.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 119,000 shares as Tata Mtrs Ltd (Call) (TTM)’s stock rose 14.73%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 202,100 shares with $2.54M value, down from 321,100 last quarter. Tata Mtrs Ltd (Call) now has $6.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 1.53M shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 18/05/2018 – Tata Steel Limited Acquisition of Bhushan Steel Limited; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL EUROPE: SALE TO HELP FOCUS ON CORE STRIP BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – RPT- TATA POWER COMPANY LTD TTPW.NS SAYS AGREEMENT WITH TATA SONS FOR 15.43 BLN RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CEO BUTSCHEK SAYS TURNAROUND NOT OVER FOR COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Tata CLiQ.com Launches Tanishq and CaratLane Jewellery in an Exclusive Online Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Tata Steel Is Said to Seek Loan for Bhushan Steel Asset Purchase; 31/05/2018 – TATA POWER PARTNERS WITH TATA MOTORS TO SET UP ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS IN MAHARASHTRA FOR PUBLIC USE; 25/05/2018 – Tata Consultancy Services Software Executive Seeta Hariharan Named to CRN “2018 Women of the Channel” List; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bhushan promoters in last-ditch effort to halt takeover by India’s Tata Steel – Mint; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL 4Q NET INCOME 101.9B RUPEES

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 26.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc acquired 18,250 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc holds 86,985 shares with $4.41M value, up from 68,735 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $33.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.32 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B

Among 12 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carnival had 24 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. SunTrust maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, July 1. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 27. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of CCL in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tata Motors had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 8 by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America.