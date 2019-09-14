Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lowered Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $411,060 as Stock Price Declined; Ciena (CIEN) Position Maintained by Highland Capital Management Lp

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 633,536 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $254.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 59,300 shares to 119,825 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dividend & Income Fund (XDNIX) by 42,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,768 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).