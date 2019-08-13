Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Cut Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $2.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Churchill Management Decreased Metlife Com (MET) Stake by $737,142 as Market Value Rose

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 17,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 348,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 366,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.87M shares traded or 112.40% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Liability Corp owns 61,710 shares. Jcic Asset accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department reported 0.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Two Sigma Lc holds 0% or 2,199 shares. Rockland Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Orrstown Services invested in 0.85% or 5,832 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Summit Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,044 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,111 shares. Blair William Co Il invested in 25,791 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,200 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,409 shares to 17,697 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV) by 58,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Of Metlife’s Top Line Comes From Its U.S. Segment: 30%, 50% or 70%? – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Liability owns 28,349 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 5,231 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 141,937 shares. Quantum Capital invested in 0.52% or 22,531 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 80,991 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1,103 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 50,920 were accumulated by Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested in 217,953 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jefferies Gru Ltd accumulated 115,558 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.42% or 861,916 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).