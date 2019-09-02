Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Post Hldgs (POST) Holding

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 46,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 30,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 651,598 shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated holds 26,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Permanens Capital LP holds 961 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 596,477 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 295 shares stake. Us Retail Bank De holds 172,574 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 94,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Co Ma stated it has 336,426 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 6,992 shares. Millennium Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 232,759 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 66,293 shares. Smithfield Commerce owns 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 230 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 46,436 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 1,156 shares. 10,214 are held by United Svcs Automobile Association.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares to 44,506 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,308 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).