Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Champlain Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stake by $8.12 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 37,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 889,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.04M, up from 851,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $235.88. About 604,342 shares traded or 119.54% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,675 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Company owns 1,938 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.13% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Telos Cap Inc stated it has 15,968 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.05% or 493,818 shares. First Personal Fin has invested 1.65% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 10,664 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 268 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru reported 1,484 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 40,826 shares. 338,377 are held by Personal Advisors Corp. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0.02% or 1,402 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,527 shares stake. 2,620 are held by Essex Investment Mngmt Lc. Fil Limited invested in 12,180 shares.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. On Thursday, August 1 GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 1,020 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,520 shares to 850,585 shares, valued at $59.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 206,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).