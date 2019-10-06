Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $411,060; Carnival (CCL) Holding Has Boosted by Hutchinson Capital Management

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.56 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.27 million shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sib Limited Liability Co has 1.97% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 1,893 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Mariner Limited Liability owns 632,930 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ent Fin Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 178 shares. Qs Ltd reported 241,336 shares stake. Moreover, Wexford LP has 0.61% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak invested in 12,365 shares. 1,365 were reported by First Mercantile. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Invesco Limited invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Argent Trust invested in 25,831 shares. Arrow Fin Corp has 1,200 shares. Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 86,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 575,025 shares. Franklin holds 0.03% or 1.34M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 84,302 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp holds 0.19% or 36,069 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 27,487 shares. Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Country Trust State Bank reported 469,154 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 22,074 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Limited owns 350,273 shares. First Personal Fin has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Peoples has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trust Of Vermont holds 22,741 shares. John G Ullman And holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 114,425 shares. Jane Street Limited Company holds 194,081 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Associated Banc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

