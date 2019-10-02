Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Cut Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Callahan Advisors Has Trimmed Allergan (AGN) Holding by $450,900

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 723,368 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allergan Inc (AGN) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 12,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 15,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allergan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 89,201 shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 06/04/2018 – Allergan Presents Results From Global Survey Highlighting the Importance of Trust in Medical Aesthetics; 30/04/2018 – Allergan 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/04/2018 – RICHTER REPORTS ON CARIPRAZINE TRIAL IN BIPOLAR I DEPRESSION; 19/04/2018 – ALLERGAN IS SAID NOT TO BID FOR SHIRE: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – BI India: Investors are angry with Botox-maker Allergan – and they’re trying to get an activist involved to shake it up; 14/03/2018 – AGN/@LiveSquawk: Allergan Urgently Exploring All Strategic Options – RBC – ! $AGN; 02/04/2018 – Allergan Receives 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Bid battle looms as Allergan mulls bid for Shire; 06/03/2018 – CoolSculpting® Takes to the Ice with Iconic Figure Skater Johnny Weir to Debunk Fat Loss Myths; 19/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: And the mystery bidder competing against Takeda for Shire is…. Allergan, sources say. Story coming on

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold AGN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,340 shares or 20.57% less from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associates accumulated 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Staley Advisers Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Callahan Ltd Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Moreover, Amer Research Mgmt has 0% invested in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 3,982 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs invested in 6 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 3,301 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Analysts await Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $4.21 earnings per share, down 0.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.25 per share. AGN’s profit will be $1.38B for 9.82 P/E if the $4.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.38 actual earnings per share reported by Allergan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.