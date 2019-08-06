Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $2.09 Million as Share Price Rose; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94M shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ledyard Bancorporation reported 0.94% stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ser Automobile Association accumulated 537,119 shares. The Ohio-based Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 0.54% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.01% or 880 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% or 5,554 shares. Rech Investors owns 1.89M shares. Hgk Asset Management has 51,779 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication Inc holds 0.41% or 20,615 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsr Inc has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). D E Shaw holds 1.47M shares. Illinois-based Interocean Limited Co has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Homrich & Berg holds 0.07% or 9,534 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2.09% or 8,936 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 32,841 shares. Appleton Incorporated Ma holds 8,863 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company invested in 3,514 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt accumulated 7,173 shares or 4.51% of the stock. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Co holds 6.78% or 651,661 shares. Fincl Advantage Inc owns 30 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,333 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Callahan Ltd Company invested in 3,113 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis Selected Advisers has invested 5.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Profund Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).