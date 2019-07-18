Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $2.09 Million; Bainco International Investors Holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Increased by $5.34 Million

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 797,700 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 2.17 million shares traded or 34.81% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 08/03/2018 – Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 14/05/2018 – Total Signs an Agreement in View of Developing an Integrated Gas Project in the Sultanate of Oman

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,999 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mcdaniel Terry And Company stated it has 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 160,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 8,088 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4,050 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd holds 0.4% or 12,300 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company has 168,611 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 0.19% or 508,361 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.68% stake. Gideon Advisors holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,193 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares to 9,433 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,550 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).