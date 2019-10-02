Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Cut by $400,598 as Share Price Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Trimmed Stake by $381,810 as Valuation Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,011 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22M, down from 68,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 6.07M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $157.18. About 1.58M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Uss Investment owns 92,000 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 8,535 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.55% stake. Karp Mgmt Corp holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,244 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,692 shares. 543,496 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Colonial has invested 2.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pension Serv owns 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.97 million shares. 561,394 are owned by United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 795 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation reported 454,252 shares stake. 10 reported 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodstock reported 2.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Prudential Public Ltd invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Citizens & Northern Corp stated it has 2,210 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Papp L Roy reported 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cannell Peter B has 90,418 shares. First Retail Bank holds 11,492 shares. South State has 39,229 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Stewart And Patten Communication Lc reported 139,334 shares stake. Benedict Financial holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 25,542 shares. 742 were accumulated by Destination Wealth. Birch Hill Investment Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 34,407 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 1.59% or 92,576 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cullinan Assocs Incorporated holds 12,933 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 29.55 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.