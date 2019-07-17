Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased International Business Machs (IBM) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined, Holder Riverpark Advisors Lifted Stake

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 1,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,583 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 13,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.66. About 2.71 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M. $3.08 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P’s June Gain Is Its Biggest Since 1955 – Yahoo News” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colorado AG Announces Settlement to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and DaVita (DVA) Medical Group Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,989 shares to 38,473 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,616 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM POWER9 on IBM Cloud to Help Accelerate Adoption of Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “McCarter & English Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

