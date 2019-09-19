Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $411,060 as Stock Value Declined; As Ugi New (UGI) Share Price Declined, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 426,011 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 3.12 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,621 shares to 76,351 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 16,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,702 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 23.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.