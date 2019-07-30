Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Carnival (CCL) Position; As Nokia (NOK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Its Holding by $373,400

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 2.17 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 40.29 million shares traded or 70.24% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 02/05/2018 – Nokia: Deal Expected to Close in Late 2Q18; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology; 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – RAISES ITS PRIMARY ADDRESSABLE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR ITS NETWORKS BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 65,275 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.22% or 839,630 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 376,895 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 95,400 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 1.73M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 951,938 are held by Pnc Financial Services Grp. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 1.73 million shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 178,881 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt has 7,875 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 72,844 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Stewart And Patten Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 212,202 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. 49,940 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 64,767 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

