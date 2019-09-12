Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.50 Million as Market Value Declined; As Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised Stake by $2.17 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 21,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 99,376 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, up from 77,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Marsh Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 383,006 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 3.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Cap Partners Lc accumulated 5,348 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 239,909 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 303,823 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability reported 2,561 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,335 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1.47M shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Natixis LP owns 97,909 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Communication owns 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2,850 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 4,420 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP has 12,092 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Interocean Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,274 shares. 3.20 million are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Bowen Hanes And Com has 193,516 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 2,677 shares stake.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 13,185 shares to 544 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 49,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,217 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 3,302 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd invested in 5,710 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.18% or 27.53M shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 5,553 shares. Cap City Company Fl has invested 0.46% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Duff And Phelps Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Spark Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 5,200 shares. 91,483 are held by Capstone Advisors Ltd. Srb Corp owns 7.81% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.54M shares. Sit Assocs reported 106,515 shares. Edmp accumulated 62,954 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Veritable LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 46,833 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & Comm has 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fort LP has 5,051 shares. 900 are held by Ckw.