Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder White Elm Capital Decreased Its Holding

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 3.19M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 270,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 5.74M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.19% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Loan Growth Support Huntington’s (HBAN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.35M for 9.45 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.44 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

