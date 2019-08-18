Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Upped Carnival (CCL) Holding by $912,500 as Share Value Declined; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Market Value Rose, First Long Island Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $366,860

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.08M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 130,689 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 132,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Gavan Reilly: Breaking: Facebook is to stop taking ads for #8thRef from outside Ireland; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS SUSPENDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION LABORATORIES (SCL) GROUP FROM FACEBOOK; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 23/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FOR CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY AND CO IS REVIEWING IT; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data it promised Facebook it had deleted, the company claims; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 20/04/2018 – About 15 percent of users said in a poll that they will decrease their use of Facebook after a data scandal related to Cambridge Analytica, Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, wrote in a Friday research note; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 2,886 shares to 132,984 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.