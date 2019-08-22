Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Carnival (CCL) Stake by $912,500; Apple (AAPL) Holder Nadler Financial Group Decreased Its Stake by $423,549

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $212.39. About 12.92 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 3,500 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.73 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Pcl invested in 0.05% or 305,516 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh has 1.82 million shares. Chem Bankshares owns 0.15% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 25,865 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 710 shares. Hartford Fincl holds 0% or 240 shares. 32,785 are owned by Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt. First Citizens Bank And holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 51,335 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 186,200 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Manchester Llc accumulated 2,265 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 506,746 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Com has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiera stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Mgmt Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bar Harbor Trust Ser accumulated 6,262 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 3.74 million shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Motco has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 1,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 58,954 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Capital Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,589 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated reported 261,486 shares. Menora Mivtachim has 1.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shine Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 6,136 shares. Quantres Asset Limited owns 2,200 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Management owns 58,907 shares.